Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Fake' Gandhis using surname for votes: MP CM Mohan Yadav's digs at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, slams her not wearing 'mangalsutra'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming "fake" Gandhis were using their surname for votes.

Yadav was speaking at a public rally in Myana town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

During a campaign speech in Rajasthan on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children'' -- alluding to Muslims -- and would steal the "gold of mothers and sisters" if voted to power.