Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FAQs: When are the exit polls?

The 2024 Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. However, prior to the election results, all eyes will be on the exit polls.
Here’s a short primer on what exit polls are and when the electorate can see the exit polls.
Exit polls are voter surveys that any news organisation and independent agency undertakes after voting has been concluded to gauge the mood of the people and understand who is likely to emerge as a winner. The exit polls provides information about how votes were cast in the election, the voting pattern and thereby helping in forecasting the winners of the polls.
Although the exit polls are not completely reliable, it can help in understanding the rough estimation before the actual results are declared.
In opinion polls, you can get the information regarding whom the voter plans to vote for while exit polls can help in understanding whom the voter actually voted for in the election. The exit polls can give the electorate as well as the parties some idea about what is to follow post-voting.
The much-awaited exit polls are likely to be announced after the last phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes.
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued strict guidelines, prohibiting the conduct, publication, and making public the exit polls till the voting is concluded. It had also warned of severe penalties in case of any violation of its regulations.
The ECI had prohibited electronic and print media from publishing or publicising any article or programme related to the dissemination of results of exit polls during the prohibited period.
It is highly likely that ECI will prohibit the publication of exit polls till the evening of June 1, which is the last phase of polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.