Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FAQs: When are the exit polls?

The much-awaited exit polls are likely to be announced after the last phase of Lok Sabha elections concludes.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued strict guidelines, prohibiting the conduct, publication, and making public the exit polls till the voting is concluded. It had also warned of severe penalties in case of any violation of its regulations.

The ECI had prohibited electronic and print media from publishing or publicising any article or programme related to the dissemination of results of exit polls during the prohibited period.

It is highly likely that ECI will prohibit the publication of exit polls till the evening of June 1, which is the last phase of polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.