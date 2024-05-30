Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fight for margin in Varanasi as Modi eyes hat-trick

‘’Yehan ladai jeetne ya harne ki nahin hain.....yahan ladai margin ki hai,’’ (the fight is not for winning or losing....the fight is for the margin), says Ram Kumar Tewari, a local, as he carefully puts the ‘kimam’ (liquid tobacco mixed with dry tobacco leaves) laden betel in the corner of his mouth at the shop of Gamma in Goudoulia.

Krishna Kumar Upadhyaya, a resident of Manduadih locality, also echoes similar sentiments. ‘’The rival candidates are no match for Modi,’’ he said. UP Congress president Ajay Rai is the nominee of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. BSP has fielded Atahar Jamal Lari.