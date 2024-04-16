Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'First we need to win polls,' says Kharge on I.N.D.I.A. bloc's PM choice

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already charting programmes for next five years calling all secretaries, and "this kind of overconfidence and arrogance is not good for the country and democracy".

He said, who will be the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Prime Ministerial face is a matter to be settled only after the results. "First we need to win the elections."

In an interview to PTI, the Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka said after Congress won Assembly elections in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, things are looking "positive and good".

"Our guarantee schemes have proved that people want programmes and schemes that have benefits like reduction in prices. These have caught the eye of the voter," he said.