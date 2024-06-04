Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading from Vidisha constituency

If won: BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by 4,26,732 votes from the Vidisha constituency against Congress candidate Prathabbanu Shama.

If he wins, Chouhan, the former MP CM, will be elected the Member of Parliament from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency for the 6th time.

Chouhan was the Vidisha MP from 1991 to 2004, winning five terms in a row from the constituency. He then went on to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005, a post he held till 2023, barring a gap of 1 year and 3 months from 2018 end to early 2020. He was replaced as CM by Mohan Yadav by 2023, and contested from the Vidisha seat for the first time in 20 years.