Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading from Vidisha constituency

Chouhan is having a healthy lead over Congress' Pratapbhanu Sharma.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 07:55 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 07:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

If won: BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by 4,26,732 votes from the Vidisha constituency against Congress candidate Prathabbanu Shama.

If he wins, Chouhan, the former MP CM, will be elected the Member of Parliament from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency for the 6th time.

Chouhan was the Vidisha MP from 1991 to 2004, winning five terms in a row from the constituency. He then went on to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005, a post he held till 2023, barring a gap of 1 year and 3 months from 2018 end to early 2020. He was replaced as CM by Mohan Yadav by 2023, and contested from the Vidisha seat for the first time in 20 years.

(Winner) replaces BJP's Ramakant Bhargava, who won the seat in 2019.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 07:55 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChouhanLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT