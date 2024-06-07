Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Future of Modi as PM uncertain, says Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Gogoi, who wrested the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat from BJP's Topon Gogoi, expressed gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh for elevating 'Rahul Gandhi to a stature bigger than the Prime Minister.'

"If we compare the victory margins of Rae Bareli and Varanasi in UP, where the BJP claims its 'double engine government' is thriving, Gandhi has won by more than double Modi's victory margin," the deputy leader of the opposition in the outgoing Lok Sabha said.