Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Gangs of eastern UP': Absence of muscle men to make electoral contests even

Not far from Gorakhpur, it was Mukhtar Ansari, another mafia don turned politician, who called the shots in Mau town, which was famous for its colourful 'Banarasi Sarees' made from silk. Mukhtar, who, while being lodged in the Banda district jail died recently allegedly following a cardiac arrest, dominated the politics in Mau and the neighbouring Ghazipur districts for around four decades.

Ansari, who faced 65 criminal cases, including those of murder, extortion and kidnappings, was a four time MLA. Such was his terror that he had won elections from behind the bars. Mukhtar's brother Afzal Ansari was a sitting MP from Ghazipur while his son Abbas Ansari was an MLA from Mau town. Politicians, including Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and even Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ally of the BJP, visited Mukhtar's family to express their condolences.

Rajbhar, whose son Arvind Rajbhar was in the fray from Ghosi LS seat on BJP ticket, termed Mukhtar ''messiah of the poor'' leaving the saffron party leaders in the red.

Dhananjay Singh was another mafia don turned politician, whose writ ran large in the Thakur dominated Jaunpur district, barely 50 kilometres from prime minister Narendra Modi's LS constituency of Varanasi. Singh, who represented Rari seat in the UP assembly in 2002 and also became member of the LS from Jaunpur in 2009. Singh, who faced more than 40 criminal cases, was recently sentenced to seven years imprisonment in a case of kidnapping an engineer and was barred from contesting the polls.

Singh's wife Srikala Reddy, who was the Zila Parishad Chairman of Jaunpur, has been fielded from Jaunpur LS seat by the BSP in the hope that the Thakur community would back her.