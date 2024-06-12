Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Gone are days of one-person rule: Sharad Pawar taunts BJP

"The situation was such that the government would not have been formed without the help of the chief ministers of Bihar (Nitish Kumar) and Andhra Pradesh (N Chandrababu Naidu). The government has been formed with their help, which means gone are the days of one person running the government. It also means that Modi's guarantee, about which we used to hear, is over and power to end it (this guarantee) lies with you," the former Union minister said.