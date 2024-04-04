Lok Sabha elections 2024: Hema Malini files nomination from Mathura

Talking to reporters, Malini said, "I will tell the public that I have come here for the third time for further development and will complete all the work that is left. With the help of everyone, there will be development here."

She said this time in the Lok Sabha elections, the completion of cleaning work of the Yamuna river in Mathura, the construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg and a railway track will be the key issues.