Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's what PM Modi told ministers in final cabinet meet

New Delhi: The last meeting of the Modi Cabinet took place on Wednesday at the prime minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence, where PM Modi told his Cabinet colleagues that the party should not worry about the constraints of coalition politics.
During the meeting, Modi assured the leaders that the BJP alone has the numbers that the entire I.N.D.I.A coalition cobbled so there should be no cause for worry. Apart from him, four of the senior-most Cabinet ministers, too, spoke to the ministers gathered.
A note from the government said that the Cabinet, in its meeting, decided to dissolve the government. "(The Cabinet) has advised the President to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect,” the release said.
The last meeting of the 17th Cabinet started with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposing a resolution in which gratitude was expressed to the entire government machinery for its combined efforts in achieving the objectives outlined in the BJP’s manifesto in 2019.
In the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah read out a vote of thanks to each Cabinet minister.
Apart from that, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also addressed the ministers and read out the key achievements of the Modi 2.0 government.
He also said that these were a result of the collective efforts of all the ministers. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is now a frontrunner to the chief minister’s post in Odisha, detailed the party’s role in its success in the state.
The meeting ended with PM Modi addressing the meeting once more by thanking his colleagues. He also told them the task in front of them is now cut out – that they will have to focus on the promises in the party’s 2024 manifesto. Modi has been holding meetings with bureaucrats after the elections to find a roadmap for the next 100 days.
After the meeting, the cabinet, which has time till June 16 to form a new government, passed the proposal for dissolution which was then submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.
“The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution,” a release from the government said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.