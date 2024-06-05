Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's what PM Modi told ministers in final cabinet meet

New Delhi: The last meeting of the Modi Cabinet took place on Wednesday at the prime minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence, where PM Modi told his Cabinet colleagues that the party should not worry about the constraints of coalition politics.

During the meeting, Modi assured the leaders that the BJP alone has the numbers that the entire I.N.D.I.A coalition cobbled so there should be no cause for worry. Apart from him, four of the senior-most Cabinet ministers, too, spoke to the ministers gathered.

A note from the government said that the Cabinet, in its meeting, decided to dissolve the government. "(The Cabinet) has advised the President to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect,” the release said.