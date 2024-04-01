Lok Sabha elections 2024: How the BJP plans to achieve 'Mission 370'

“Of the 403 seats they had won then (in 1984), the vote share in 293 seats was above 50 per cent. We already have 50 per cent vote share in 224 seats, so our task is cut — we need to work on 69 more seats,” says a senior party strategist.

The party’s focus now, according to those involved, is to win at least 50 per cent of the 160 seats it had earmarked a year and a half ago as “weak”. After these seats were identified, the party has carried out a host of activities – booth strengthening exercises, Lok Sabha Pravas of key leaders and ministers in its seats, as well as plans to have rallies by either PM Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh in these seats.

Several seats in Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab are the focus of the strategy. In addition, seats in Punjab and in the south – especially in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh – are part of the efforts.

It is in states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha, and in the Northeast that the BJP has a real chance of increasing its tally.

In these states, barring the NE states, the BJP won 101 seats of the 168 seats it contested of the total 174 seats.

In the four NE states barring Assam, it won only 1 seat out of the 6 it had contested. However, the saffron party has entered into alliances this year with regional parties in the Northeast, which is likely to bump up the NDA’s tally.

Sanjay Kumar, co-director of the Lokniti Programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, says it is next to impossible for the BJP to cobble up the numbers that it has set its sights on.

“In my opinion, it is impossible. And if the BJP cannot cross 370, the NDA will find it hard to cross 400. The NDA now needs 59 more seats to cross the 400 mark, and for the BJP there is a scope of winning a maximum 30-35 seats. In the best case scenario, the BJP can get a maximum of 340 seats, which is tough,” Kumar says.

He says that in the South, in the best case scenario, the BJP can double its tally in Telangana (from 4 seats to 8), increase 2-3 seats in Andhra and gain a handful from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Additionally, he says, in UP, West Bengal and Odisha, the tally has the possibility of increasing by 20-25 seats.