Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to vote as a first-time voter

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to begin from April 19. A total of 543 seats will be up for grabs in world's largest democracy with almost 100 crore people having the right to exercise their votes. In this mammoth exercise, there are also many who are first time voters.

Keep reading if you want to know how to vote as a first-time voter in the upcoming elections.

Firstly, you can only cast your vote if you are registered with the Election Commission of India. Everyone who had completed the age of 18 at the time of January 1, 2024 is entitled to register.

Once you have registered with the Election Commission online or physically, you have to check whether your name has been included in the electoral of your constituency or not. If your name is on these rolls, you are eligible to vote in the elections.

Now, check the election schedule and find when your constituency goes for polls. You then have to find which polling booth you have been assigned. Details of this can be easily found on EC's website.