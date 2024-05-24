Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How will BJP get over 400 seats when it is losing everywhere, wonders Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

“I did not calculate like that because in politics such calculations are rare,” Kharge said.

According to him, the BJP is losing seats in all the states.

“How did Prime Minister Narendra Modi know that (the BJP is) getting above 400 seats when he is losing everywhere? For example, in Karnataka we had got one seat (in 2019). You should tell us whether we will get one or more. Pralhad Joshi has said Congress will win four seats. Isn’t it an increase, or is it a decrease?” the Congress president sought to know.

He said that in Telangana where Congress recently came to power, it had got two seats in 2019. There the Congress’s number of seats will increase.

“Our alliance partner DMK is intact. We will get more seats in Kerala. In Maharashtra, our ‘agadhi’ (alliance) will get more than 50 per cent. I am unable to figure out how they will get more when it (BJP's number of seats) is decreasing all over,” Kharge pointed out.