Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | If you hit me once, be ready to be hit multiple times: Kangana Ranaut

Shimla: "I don't go around picking up fights, but if you hit me once, be ready to be hit multiple times," actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, said on Tuesday.

The national award-winning actor, who filed her nomination papers for the June 1 election in the constituency, said in an interview with PTI videos that her win would be the "biggest turning point" of her life.

Referring to the remarks of her rival Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from Mandi seat, Kangana said that elections should be fought on issues but if he uses derogatory words then he should be ready to hear the same sort of language.