Lok Sabha Elections 2024: IMD forecasts rainfall with gusty winds in southwest Madhya Pradesh; weather may dampen voter turnout

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast rainfall with gusty winds with a chance of hail at isolated places in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, where polling is on in eight constituencies in the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) and government agencies are working to increase voter turnout, which has been hit because of extreme heat, among other reasons.