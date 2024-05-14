Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent candidate 'Arthi Baba' arrives on bier to file nomination papers in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP): Choosing a bizarre way to file his nomination from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, independent candidate Rajan Yadav arrived on a bier at the collectorate office on Tuesday.

Yadav, known as 'Arthi Baba', says he has done an MBA but is now a Buddhist monk and is living on alms. He has unsuccessfully contested elections in the past too.

Yadav says he had opened his election office at a cremation ground and wants to take up issues affecting the common man like vehicle fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act, which he wants revoked.