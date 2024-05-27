Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders to meet on June 1 to assess poll performance

New Delhi: The top leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc are likely to meet in the national capital on June 1 to assess their performance in the Lok Sabha elections and chalk out their strategy ahead of the results.

The sources said the proposed meeting will be convened in the afternoon of June 1 when the last phase of polling will be underway.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is one of the senior-most leaders of the opposition bloc, has convened the meeting, they said.