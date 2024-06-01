Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. bloc will get over 295 seats, says Kharge after alliance meeting

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A bloc will get “nothing less than 295 seats” in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed on Saturday, as top Opposition leaders met here to finetune their strategy for the counting day on June 4.

The meeting was attended by 23 leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, AAP, NCP (Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, JMM, National Conference, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)L and VIP. Leaders from Trinamool Congress, PDP and some smaller parties did not attend the meeting, citing pre-occupations.

During the meeting, sources said leaders first gave their assessment and numbers of particular states, which were later reconciled to arrive at the figure of 295.