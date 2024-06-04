Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. experiment shows a united Opposition could spell trouble for BJP

New Delhi: For the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the 2024 Lok Sabha results proves a point it failed to learn for almost ten years – a united Opposition could spell trouble for the BJP.

A hard task awaits the bloc’s leadership to steer the arrangement for the next five years without losing focus as fragile egos and frayed tempers marked the run up to the Lok Sabha election this year with enthusiastic allies accusing Congress of inertia in setting the house in order.

At the same time, BJP will also be on tenterhooks as a resurgent Opposition in Lok Sabha – where it had its writ run with massive numbers so far. Also, the BJP will face trouble from its allies, whose bargaining power has increased with a depleted BJP.

The Opposition bloc had a coherent and consistent narrative this time across the country though parties like Trinamool Congress were not in agreement with the caste census pitch of Congress and pro-Mandal parties.