Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. govt to scrap Agnipath scheme, send Rs 8,500 to women’s accounts each month: Rahul

Addressing an election rally at Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar, he asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, since there is a clear wave in favour of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc across the country.