Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. parties extremely 'communal, casteist & nepotistic', says Modi during Delhi rally

New Delhi: In his rally at Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, PM Modi invoked the 1984 Sikh riots as well as the issue of reservation in Jamia Millia Islamia, even as he took on the Congress alleging that the grand old party did not do enough to realise the potential of the country.
In his speech during a rally for the Lok Sabha election, Modi said that the I.N.D.I.A. parties are “extremely communal”, “extremely casteist” and “extremely nepotistic”. “It is time that the country recognises these communal people. In Delhi, my Sikh brothers and sisters were burnt alive by putting ablaze tyres on their necks... Today, every party standing under Congress’ umbrella is guilty of the Sikh massacre,” PM Modi said. “We are giving justice to the victims of the Sikh riots. We made an SIT and we punished the accused Congress leaders. For the INDI Alliance, nothing is more important than their vote bank.”
The prime minister also touched upon the issue of reservation in Jamia Millia Islamia; he has been taking on the Congress alleging that the Opposition party intends to take away reservation from Dalits and SC/STs and pass the benefits to Muslims. “For five years the Jamia Millia Islamia Central University was like the other varsities, where Dalits and SC/ST were given reservations. But to win the 2014 elections, the Manmohan Singh government, in 2011, declared it a minority institution. After that 50 per cent reservation was given to Muslims; now on the basis of religions, Dalits and SC/STs face a hurdle,” Modi said.
Comparing 10 years of his government to a decade of Congress government, Modi said that while the Congress could only build 12 km of highways every day, his government is building 30 km. And while only 70 airports were built in 60 years, the Modi government built the same number in just a decade. “In 60 years, Congress could only build 380 medical colleges. However, the Modi government built more than 325 medical colleges. During the Congress, the country had only 7 AIIMS. However, today the country has more than 22 AIIMS,” he said.
Modi also took on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and alleged that in the Capital, a game by a ‘kattar bhrastachari’ is being played out.
“These people have left no stone unturned to loot the people of Delhi and even courts are stunned by this. The people who came to change politics did the biggest betrayal," he said
Published 22 May 2024, 17:18 IST