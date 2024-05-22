Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. parties extremely 'communal, casteist & nepotistic', says Modi during Delhi rally

New Delhi: In his rally at Delhi’s Dwarka on Wednesday, PM Modi invoked the 1984 Sikh riots as well as the issue of reservation in Jamia Millia Islamia, even as he took on the Congress alleging that the grand old party did not do enough to realise the potential of the country.

In his speech during a rally for the Lok Sabha election, Modi said that the I.N.D.I.A. parties are “extremely communal”, “extremely casteist” and “extremely nepotistic”. “It is time that the country recognises these communal people. In Delhi, my Sikh brothers and sisters were burnt alive by putting ablaze tyres on their necks... Today, every party standing under Congress’ umbrella is guilty of the Sikh massacre,” PM Modi said. “We are giving justice to the victims of the Sikh riots. We made an SIT and we punished the accused Congress leaders. For the INDI Alliance, nothing is more important than their vote bank.”