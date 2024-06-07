Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is defeat of Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti partial validation of BJP’s narrative on dynastic parties?

Srinagar: The defeat of - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - both prominent figures of political dynasties of Jammu and Kashmir in recently concluded Parliament polls is seen as a partial validation of BJP’s narrative that people were unhappy with their politics of “deceit and deception.”

In the first post-Article 370 test, Abdullah, vice president of National Conference, was defeated by Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as 'Engineer Rashid', who is jailed under the UAPA, by 2,04,142 votes, while People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba lost by a huge margin of 2,81,794 votes.

The loss of two former chief ministers has sent ripples as it is seen as a blow for both the NC and the PDP ahead of assembly polls which are scheduled to happen in the next few months.

For the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoing Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been targeting dynastic parties for “allowing terror to flourish and were only concerned about their families and not about interests of common people.”

This election was seen as a crucial test for the PDP’s revival, which has faced several setbacks since 2019. For Mehbooba, a second consecutive defeat - she had lost Anantnag in 2019 - brings significant challenges. There is the question of the PDP’s future in the politics of J&K, as well as the efforts needed to keep the party cadre together.