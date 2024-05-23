Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | It’s Banerjees vs Adhikaris in Tamluk with a Young Turk and former judge as proxies

“He (Suvendu) won by deceit by changing votes on four EVMs after disrupting the power supply to the vote counting centre. But you can now teach him a lesson by voting for Debangshu,” says Abhishek.

Suvendu played a key role in TMC’s rise from the 2007-2008 agitation in Nandigram. He, however, resigned from Banerjee’s cabinet, quit the TMC, and joined the BJP in December 2020. His father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu Adhikari continued as the TMC’s members in the Lok Sabha on record but dissociated themselves from the party for all practical purposes.

“They (the TMC leaders) call me ‘gaddar’ (traitor), but what about Banerjee? She, herself, had betrayed Rajiv Gandhi by splitting the Congress in West Bengal and launching the TMC. She had also betrayed Atal Behari Vajpayee, by quitting his cabinet,” argues Suvendu, now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, as he campaigns for his other brother Soumendu, who is the BJP’s candidate in Kanthi, the epicentre of the power of the Adhikaris.