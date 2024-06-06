Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jailed candidate’s victory signals shift as soft separatism may take center stage in J&K

There are apprehensions that it can give rise to discussions on soft separatism potentially becoming a central theme in the upcoming assembly elections.

As much awaited assembly elections loom on the horizon, the region's two main local parties—the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) find themselves at crossroads, forced to rethink their strategies.



Political analysts suggest that Rashid's victory could embolden the NC and the PDP to adopt similar stances. “With assembly elections on the horizon, the two mainstream parties may feel compelled to recalibrate their strategies, incorporating elements of Rashid's rhetoric to capture the prevailing public sentiment,” policy analyst and senior journalist from Jammu Zaffar Choudhary told DH.



Choudhary believes that separatist sentiment sprouting was clearly visible during Rashid’s poll campaign. “He is a person who is in jail on terror charges and still won against a high profile politician like Omar Abdullah. It has created a sort of fear among the NC and the PDP and they will try to copy the same campaign style in future,” he added.