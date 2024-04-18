Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JD(S) & BJP will form coalition govt in Karnataka again: H D Kumaraswamy

Shivamogga (Karnataka): JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said 2024 will herald an era of a new change in Karnataka politics and his party and the BJP will again form a government in the state in the future, as in 2006.

The former Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting here after veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's son and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra filed his nomination as candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha segment.

"The reason for me to come here (Shivamogga) -- is when I formed the government in 2006, Yediyurappa joined hands with me and because of that Kumaraswamy got introduced to the entire state. I should have given him 20 months of power, (after my 20 months as CM), and I was ready for it, but because of some middlemen it did not happen, and because of that I had to suffer for 15-16 years," Kumaraswamy said.