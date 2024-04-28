Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Just 8% of women candidates in first two phases

Both major parties -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-- have listed women-centric initiatives in their manifestoes.

The BJP's manifesto promises to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to honour and empower women, integrate women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into the service sector to enhance their economic participation and expand health services.