Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress ministers to face axe over poll results?

Parameshwara, who was Karnataka Congress president for eight years, said his party had estimated 20 seats. “As the ruling party, we should’ve won 20 seats. But our calculations went wrong. We’re content that our vote share increased and we’ve gained nine seats. But we’re not happy,” he said.

The Lok Sabha poll results, according to Parameshwara, are “an alarm bell” for Congress. “We’ve been in the government for a year. Still, people seem unconvinced about us, despite having given guarantees. So, going forward, we need to introspect and ensure good governance over the next four years,” he said.

Now that the Lok Sabha polls are over, several senior lawmakers who were not made ministers may mount pressure on Siddaramaiah to rejig his Cabinet. In October last year, Government Chief Whip Ashok Pattan had claimed that a midterm Cabinet reshuffle would happen and counted himself as a ministerial aspirant.

Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi told DH that it is “high time” for a Cabinet reshuffle. “It is required in order to bring in some administrative discipline. I’ve discussed this with the CM. We have to give good governance. Hopefully, the CM will take a call on this. He’s likely to take some administrative decisions after July 1,” he said.