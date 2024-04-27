Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Lal Chowk Reclaimed': Srinagar's PDP candidate Waheed Parra

As Parra finished his speech, the crowd erupted into cheers, waving their flags with fervor. The sound echoed through the streets, drawing curious onlookers, which included a good number of tourists.



After the rally Parra shared the pictures of the event on his social media platforms with a message: “Lal Chowk Reclaimed.”

In the recent years, BJP leaders and activists have been unfurling Tricolor at Clock Tower on occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day and other important events.



The rallies of the candidates of National Conference and J&K Apni Party – Agha Ruhullah and Mohammad Ashraf Mir respectively – also passed through the Clock Tower after both these leaders filed nomination papers.



For people of Kashmir, the rally was more than just a political event—it was a symbol of hope and unity in a region often divided by politics and conflict.

The sight of the Clock Tower adorned in green flags sent a powerful message of solidarity, reminding everyone that despite their differences, they were all part of the same community.



It was this location where Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, not only unfurled the Tricolor in 1948, but also promised a referendum to the people of J&K to choose their political future.



Later on many politicians made fiery and passionate speeches at Clock Tower, some hoisted flags of either India or Pakistan to make a political statement. However, since the insurgency broke out in 1990, Lal Chowk became a sort of psychological battlefield between separatists and the government.



During the summer unrests of 2008 and 2010, separatists would frequently call for a march towards Lal Chowk. On some occasions separatists even succeeded in unfurling the Pakistani flag on Clock Tower while a number of times, police and security forces had to barricade the area to stop people marching towards Lal Chowk.

During the peak of insurgency militants would often attack security forces with guns and grenades in and around Lal Chowk and most of the times civilians would lose their lives in cross-firing.