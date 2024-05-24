Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu neither worked for welfare of backward classes nor Yadavs, says Amit Shah

Arrah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad, alleging that the RJD chief neither worked for the welfare of backward classes nor the people belonging to his caste ‘Yadav’.

While addressing an election rally in favour of senior BJP leader and Union Minister R K Singh in Arrah, Shah said if Prasad, as part of the "arrogant" I.N.D.I.A. bloc, comes to power, "jungle raj, abduction, and gang war will return to Bihar".

"People don’t want the return of 'jungle raj', gang war and abduction industry in Bihar. Lalu neither worked for the welfare of backward classes nor the people belonging to his own caste ‘Yadav’. They are under the wrong impression that Lalu works for them," Shah said.