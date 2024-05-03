Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LDF, BJP in Kerala criticise Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Raebareli

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the BJP in Kerala lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Friday for filing his nomination from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

They alleged that the Congress leader cheated the people of Wayanad in Kerala, where he contested the general election on April 26, and said that fighting polls from another seat "does not align with political morality".

Gandhi, the sitting MP of Wayanad, today filed his nomination papers from Raebareli. The Congress, however, justified the decision, saying that contesting from Raebareli was an emotional matter for him as it had been represented by his grandmother Indira Gandhi and later by his mother Sonia Gandhi.