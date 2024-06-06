Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | LoP, Raebareli or Wayanad: Two decisions Rahul has to take in a few days

In 2014 and 2019, Congress had less than 54 MPs – the requirement to allot the post of LoP to a party. The Modi government refused to relax the rules on both occasions but this time with 99 seats, Congress would automatically get the post.

With Congress on the upswing, its leaders want Rahul to move from his “de-facto leader” position to take up the leadership officially. In 2014, Congress had chosen its current president Mallikarjun Kharge as the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha while in 2019, it was Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The argument from those who are vocal about Rahul taking up the post of LoP is that he has been the face of the fight against Narendra Modi inside and outside Parliament, though Congress was cautious this time not to make it a personality contest.

Several Opposition leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut and VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan have publicly said that Rahul should assume the post of LoP.

With Chowdhury losing the contest in Baharampore, sources said other possible contenders for the post if Rahul decides not to take up post are outgoing Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and senior MP Manish Tewari.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal is also a prominent contender, but with Kharge holding the post in Rajya Sabha and both belonging to south India may act as a stumbling block. Several leaders are of the opinion that Rahul’s appointment would act as a booster in the north.