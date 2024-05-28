Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Loquacious UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s prestige at stake in Ghosi

Ghosi (UP): There's famous saying that that 'your words can come back to haunt you' and perhaps none understands it better than Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose son Arvind Rajbhar is contesting from here as an NDA nominee.

Not long ago, Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose party has an alliance with the BJP, was part of the alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and then he had, while attacking Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter’s alleged failure on the law and order front, asked him (Adityanath) to "resign" and "return" to Gorakhnath Temple. Rajbhar had then also made several objectionable comments against Adityanath.

Now there are fears that Arvind Rajbhar may have to pay a price for his father’s outbursts as a section of the local BJP workers has refused to support him despite repeated apologies by the father-son duo.

"’Om Prakash Rajbhar ka apni juban par kaboo nahin hai aur yehi unke ladke ke khilaf jar aha hai" (Om Prakash Rajbhar does not have any control over his speech and it’s going against his son), said Ramakant Singh, a resident of the town.