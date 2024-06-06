Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maha trouble for MahaYuti alliance

Mumbai: In the wake of dismal performance of the multi-party coalition, not all is well within BJP-led MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra. Cracks have surfaced among the leadership over multiple issues including long-pending expansion of council of ministers.
There is restlessness among the MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar— and some of them are in touch with key leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), respectively.
The sudden decision of Devendra Fadnavis offering to step down as the deputy chief minister has added a sense of unease in the coalition.
Fadnavis, the trouble-shooter of the BJP, is the architect and binding force of the multi-party alliance.
A cabinet meet was held and presided over by Shinde. Fadnavis was present through video-conference as he had to leave for New Delhi.
With Vidhan Sabha polls just months away, ironing out the differences is the number one priority.
In Mumbai, Shinde felicitated the newly-elected seven MPs of the party at Varsha, his official chief ministerial residence in Mumbai.
Ajit Pawar, who is NCP President, held a meeting of the core committee at Devgiri, his official residence in Mumbai in which Working President Praful Patel, state unit President and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare and senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif were present.
In the evening, a meeting of all the NCP MLAs is scheduled.
“We have reviewed the performance. The performance of NCP and NDA alliance has not been good in Maharashtra,” admitted Tatkare.
Asked whether some of the NCP MLAs are in touch with NCP (SP), Tatkare said, “None of the MLAs are going anywhere…the other side is trying to create confusion.”
Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar felicitated the newly-elected MPs in Mumbai in presence of top leadership including state NCP President Jayant Patil. Asked about the development, he said: “I cannot speak anything about it. Yes, people have seen a change.” However, he added that his phone use has increased over the last two days.
It may be mentioned, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, has claimed that 18-19 MLAs of Ajit Pawar are in touch with them.
Referring to reports of Shiv Sena MLAs in touch with Thackeray group, the newly-elected Mumbai South MP and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said he does not have any information. “However, the party is in no mood to take back gaddars,” he said.
Ajit Pawar’s biggest loss has come in Baramati, where his wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated by Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar.
On this Ajit Pawar aide and MLC Amol Mitkari said, “Whatever votes we got (in Baramati) was due to Ajit Pawar's individual efforts.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.