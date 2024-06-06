Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maha trouble for MahaYuti alliance

The sudden decision of Devendra Fadnavis offering to step down as the deputy chief minister has added a sense of unease in the coalition.

Fadnavis, the trouble-shooter of the BJP, is the architect and binding force of the multi-party alliance.

A cabinet meet was held and presided over by Shinde. Fadnavis was present through video-conference as he had to leave for New Delhi.

With Vidhan Sabha polls just months away, ironing out the differences is the number one priority.