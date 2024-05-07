Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra women's panel chief performs 'puja' of EVM on polling day in Baramati

Mumbai: In what grabbed attention and went viral on social media, Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Rupali Chakankar allegedly performed 'puja' at an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) booth before voting at a polling station in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Chakankar is associated with Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Photos of Chakankar performing 'aarti' of the 'Marking Compartment' in the polling booth spread like wildfire. After the photo went viral, many on social media tagged the Election Commission of India to inquire if this was permissible.