Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata compromising national security for sake of vote bank politics, says Amit Shah

Kanthi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising national security for the sake of vote bank politics and "committing a sin" by allowing the infiltrators to change the demography of the state.

Addressing a mega rally at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district, Shah said the TMC will "disintegrate" and there will be a "farewell of Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal" after BJP wins 30 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

"Bengal has become a safe haven for infiltrators. Due to infiltration, the demography of Bengal is changing and it is impacting not only this state but also the entire country. Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by helping to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote bank politics," he said.

Alleging that "infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC", Shah said Mamata Banerjee is opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to appease her vote bank.

" 'TMC ko Ghuspetiyo sey pyar aur CAA pe vaar' (TMC has a love for infiltrators and attack the CAA). The infiltrators are the vote bank of the TMC," he said.

Shah criticised Banerjee's recent comments against certain monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha that they were working as per instructions of the BJP, asserting that these socio-religious organisations are being threatened to appease the TMC's vote bank.

"Mamata Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha, but she is not aware that had Bharat Sevashram Sangha not been there then Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is attacking the monks and saints just to appease her vote bank," he said.