Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata says TMC will not join but support I.N.D.I.A. bloc's govt from outside

Mamata had played a key role in bringing several opposition parties together during the run-up to the parliamentary polls, attended its meetings, and even named the bloc I.N.D.I.A. But she refused to spare more than two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats for the Congress in West Bengal. The TMC decided to go solo in all the parliamentary constituencies in the state when its offer was rejected by the Congress. The CPI (M), however, entered into an electoral understanding with the Congress in West Bengal, despite fighting against each other in Kerala.

Mamata, over the past few weeks has often accused the leaders of the Congress and the CPI(M) in West Bengal of being in collusion with the BJP to beat the TMC in the state. She reiterated the allegation on Wednesday.

“The Congress and the leftists are not with us in West Bengal. They are with the BJP here,” she alleged on Wednesday, just before stating that her party would extend external support to the I.N.D.I.A. government. She said she would extend support to the I.N.D.I.A. government to ensure that West Bengal gets funds from the Centre for the development and the welfare of the people of the state.