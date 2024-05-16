Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata supporting I.N.D.I.A. bloc to maintain relevance in national politics, says Adhir

Addressing a rally in Hooghly district on Wednesday, the TMC chief had said her party will extend support to the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc from outside to form the government at the Centre.

Banerjee, however, clarified that in West Bengal, her party will not support the Congress and CPI(M) and alleged that both the parties, who are part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, have joined hands and helping the BJP in the state.