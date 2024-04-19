Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Manipur CM urges people to cast votes to save indigenous people

Singh talking to reporters after casting his vote at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai said, "I hope both Th Basanta Singh of BJP for Inner and K Timothy Zimik of NPF for Outer Manipur will surely win and support to form the BJP led NDA government at the Centre."

"I want to appeal to the people of Manipur to cast their votes and save the indigenous population of the state as well as to protect the integrity of the state and bring peace at the earliest," Singh said.