Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Manipur rejects BJP after year-long ethnic clashes

In 2019, Modi's BJP, which also governs the state, along with its ally won both parliamentary seats in Manipur.

"In normal times, we would have won. The emotions and sentiments are still running high, and that has bubbled over, and translated to negative votes against the BJP", said Elangbam Johnson Singh, the BJP's Manipur spokesperson, adding that there were "many hurdles" in controlling the violence.

"However, we cannot stay in this position for very long and our strategy must change so that we can resolve the crisis. The next step will be in that direction."

An atmosphere of fear prevailed in Manipur in the lead-up to the polls with diktats issued by armed groups and campaigns being held behind close doors. Voting, which took place in two phases, was also marked by sporadic incidents of violence.

The results showed it was the "right time to introspect and review" and for the federal government to "take action", said another senior leader of BJP, who did not wish to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

"Top to bottom, everybody in this party, is responsible for this defeat", he said.