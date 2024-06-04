Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Markets react to Lok Sabha results 2024

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex posted their worst trading day in four years. This came as trends showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falling short of the predicted landslide victory. However, PM Narendra Modi is still expected to form the next government. The markets fell as much as 8.5 per cent with stocks of Adani companies being the worst hit.

Deccan Herald’s editor Sitaraman Shankar along with Business Editor Arup Roychoudhary and Special Correspondent Gyanendra Keshri analyse how investors have reacted.