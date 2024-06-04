Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Markets react to Lok Sabha results 2024

DHNS
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 13:16 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 13:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex posted their worst trading day in four years. This came as trends showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falling short of the predicted landslide victory. However, PM Narendra Modi is still expected to form the next government. The markets fell as much as 8.5 per cent with stocks of Adani companies being the worst hit.

Deccan Herald’s editor Sitaraman Shankar along with Business Editor Arup Roychoudhary and Special Correspondent Gyanendra Keshri analyse how investors have reacted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 13:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBSELok Sabha Elections 2024News Videos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT