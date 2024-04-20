Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Amit Shah

The 59-year-old Amit Shah is re-contesting from the Gandhinagar LS seat, a high-profile seat earlier represented by party veteran L K Advani.

Shah contested his first LS pollS in 2019 from this seat and defeated A Congress candidate by a margin of over 5 lakh votes. The BJP is not only certain of winning it again, the party is leaving no stone unturned to make his victory the biggest in the country.

Shah’s website says that he started public life at the age of 16 when he joined RSS. He worked as a polling agent in Narayanpur ward in 1984 and later in 1987, he joined BJP.

Shah has been frequenting his constituency throughout the past five years, inaugurating and laying foundation stones of development works.

This election, Shah’s son Jay, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also campaigning and has been making public speeches.

