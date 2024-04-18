Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Narendra Modi

A non-Congress prime minister will be seeking a third term, in a bid to equal Jawaharlal Nehru’s record. The name that the ruling BJP has made ubiquitous in the run up to the 2024 elections, is Narendra Damodardas Modi. An RSS pracharak in his initial days, Modi rose within the ranks of the BJP, where he was sent on deputation. He became the party’s general secretary in-charge in Delhi, and was later sent to Gujarat to replace Keshubhai Patel.