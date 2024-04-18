Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Narendra Modi

Political Party: BJP
Parliamentary Constituency: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
A non-Congress prime minister will be seeking a third term, in a bid to equal Jawaharlal Nehru’s record. The name that the ruling BJP has made ubiquitous in the run up to the 2024 elections, is Narendra Damodardas Modi. An RSS pracharak in his initial days, Modi rose within the ranks of the BJP, where he was sent on deputation. He became the party’s general secretary in-charge in Delhi, and was later sent to Gujarat to replace Keshubhai Patel.
He won three consecutive elections there with his brand-building acumen. He was nominated as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in 2014. Modi contested from Varanasi, leading the BJP to power with an absolute majority. His strength is his ability to manage Kamandal and Mandal politics.
Modi’s appeal has given the BJP the confidence to pick seats outside its catchment areas. Now, the BJP is seeking a mandate on ‘the last mile delivery’ of ‘Modi ki guarantees.
