Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Catapulting from student politics to becoming part of the top-5 BJP leaders in Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar, has come a long way and the journey ahead could be full of surprises. The 62-year-old Sudhir Bhau, as he is popularly known, is currently the Forest Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government. With a strong RSS background, Mungantiwar had been the Maharashtra BJP president and was once among CM probables.