Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi govt gave 'chambu' to Karnataka, says Rahul at Karnataka rally

Ballari/Vijaypur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday charged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has given ‘empty chambu (tumbler)’ to Karnataka over the years.
Addressing a public rally at Ballari’s Municipal College Ground on Friday, he called BJP 'Bharatiya Chambu Party' that has been cheating the State by not releasing it’s share of funds. He gave the example of how the BJP is giving ‘Chambu’ to state by not releasing Rs 18,000 drought relief funds and tax devolution, where for every Rs 100 revenue generated by Karnataka, it is getting only Rs 13.
He said this Lok Sabha elections is being fought to protect Constitution and democracy. “There is no power in the world that can remove constitution in India, which gives power, reservation and rights to poor, dalit and minorities,” he said and warned that BJP for the first time has “officially” claiming that if it comes to power they will change the constitution.
Rahul said Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance will fight against this divisive power to ensure that India’s wealth is not in the hands of a few corporate houses. He charged that Modi government is only interested in making 22 corporate houses rich. “All there policies have been formulated to benefit cororpathis. However, Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance intends to make crores of poor, dalits and minorities lakpathis through our guaranty schemes.”
He elaborated the five national-level guaranty schemes that Congress party would implement if it comes to power. “Through Mahalakshmi scheme we will credit Rs 8,500 per month to every deserving family that will selected through intense scanning.”
Rahul charged that Modi government like Covid has spread unemployment in India. To address this the party will provide Rs 8,500/ month to every graduate. Along with internship in best of the companies across the country under ‘first job guaranty’ scheme we will make every youth skilful and lakpathi,” he said.
“Agniveer scheme will be scraped if we come to power,” he said.
For farmers, he said his government will waive off all their farm loans and assure legal protection of minimum support price. Women will get 50% reservation in government and public sector undertaking jobs, he said.
The former AICC president at a public rally in Vijaypur said the people of Karnataka will double benefit if his party comes to power in Delhi. “Along with the Rs 2,000 per month that Siddaramaiah government is providing to women head of the family in the state, the central government will add another Rs 8,500 per month.”