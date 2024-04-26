Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi govt gave 'chambu' to Karnataka, says Rahul at Karnataka rally

He said this Lok Sabha elections is being fought to protect Constitution and democracy. “There is no power in the world that can remove constitution in India, which gives power, reservation and rights to poor, dalit and minorities,” he said and warned that BJP for the first time has “officially” claiming that if it comes to power they will change the constitution.

Rahul said Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance will fight against this divisive power to ensure that India’s wealth is not in the hands of a few corporate houses. He charged that Modi government is only interested in making 22 corporate houses rich. “All there policies have been formulated to benefit cororpathis. However, Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance intends to make crores of poor, dalits and minorities lakpathis through our guaranty schemes.”

He elaborated the five national-level guaranty schemes that Congress party would implement if it comes to power. “Through Mahalakshmi scheme we will credit Rs 8,500 per month to every deserving family that will selected through intense scanning.”