Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Modi, who claims to have strong relations with Muslims, again displayed Muslim hatred in speech': Nana Patole

“Modi's allegations against the Congress on the issue of reservation are also completely false. While it is clear that RSS and BJP are opposed to reservation, the allegations that the Congress is against the SC, ST and OBCs and the reservation will be taken away and given to Muslims is also baseless. People sitting in key positions like that of the Prime Minister are expected to speak by maintaining some level, but it seems that Modi can't say anything different from what the RSS has taught him, which is to spread lies,” he said.

According to Patole, Modi’s BJP, which accuses the Congress of appeasing Muslims, has formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh. "How is Modi fine with Telugu Desam promising Rs 1 lakh for Haj pilgrimage?" asked Patole.