Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi’s statement on Muslims against India’s sovereignty, says Palaniswami

Chennai: In probably the first direct attack on Narendra Modi ever since his party walked out of the National Democratic Alliance, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday termed the Prime Minister’s statement that Congress would distribute the nation’s wealth among Muslims as “against India’s sovereignty”.

The former chief minister’s statement condemning the Prime Minister is significant as he has so far refrained from criticising the BJP top brass, though he attacked the party during the election campaign.