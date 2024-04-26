Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Multiple factors in play in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Parbhani: Will there be a shift in voting pattern in Parbhani, considered the land of saints in Marathwada region of Maharashtra?

Multiple factors are going to be in play in Parbhani, where the main fight is between two-time sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav, popularly known as Bandu Jadhav or Bandu Boss and Dhangar community leader Mahadev Jankar, the founder of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

While Jadhav is from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and is candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.), Jankar has been fielded by BJP from the quota of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and support of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as Maha Yuti (NDA) prepares for a big fight.