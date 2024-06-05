Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA takes pole position in Golden Triangle ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls

Mumbai: In the run-up to the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra and municipal elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) has managed to reach the pole position in the Golden Triangle -- a make-or-break region.

For the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA), countering the Congress and its allies in this region is a challenging task.

Maharashtra has 48 seats and more than one-fourth of these seats are in the largely urbanised belt of Mumbai-Pune-Nashik.

The Golden Triangle is the economic powerhouse of Maharashtra -- politically-active with a mix of rich and diverse cultures. It has a sizable migrant population and is extremely cosmopolitan in nature.