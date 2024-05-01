Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP hits back at Modi's 'bhatakti aatma' jibe at Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: A day after Narendra Modi’s 'bhatakti aatma' remarks in Pune, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar hit back saying that the Prime Minister is responsible for the cause of common people and he is restless to address and highlight their plight.

The 83-year-old Pawar is a vocal critic of Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Pune on Monday evening, Modi said: “There is a ‘bhatakti aatma’ in Maharashtra… If it does not manage success it spoils others’ good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it.”

However, Modi did not taken the name of Pawar.