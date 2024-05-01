JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP hits back at Modi's 'bhatakti aatma' jibe at Sharad Pawar

'When a person who has made India’s future go astray for the past 10 years blames someone else as a ‘bhatakti atma’, it's indeed laughable,' said NCP's Clyde Crasto.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 03:05 IST

Mumbai: A day after Narendra Modi’s 'bhatakti aatma' remarks in Pune, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar hit back saying that the Prime Minister is responsible for the cause of common people and he is restless to address and highlight their plight.

The 83-year-old Pawar is a vocal critic of Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Pune on Monday evening, Modi said: “There is a ‘bhatakti aatma’ in Maharashtra… If it does not manage success it spoils others’ good work. Maharashtra has been a victim of it.”

However, Modi did not taken the name of Pawar.

Addressing an election meeting in Pune, Pawar said that in 2016 Modi has said that he has come into politics holding his finger, however, now the Prime Minister seems to be angry.

“Modi said that a ‘bhatakti aatma’ has been causing restlessness across the state for the last 45 years. Modi had also said this soul was creating obstacles for the government. He also spoke about the need to safeguard against this soul,” he said.

When asked, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar, who is Sharad Pawar’s nephew, said: “I am not an astrologer… So I cannot say who the PM was referring to. But in our next rally, I shall definitely ask him which is this ‘bhatakti atma’ he spoke about and what was the reason behind it.”

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “…when a person who has made India’s future go astray for the past 10 years blames someone else as a ‘bhatakti atma’, it's indeed laughable”.

(Published 01 May 2024, 03:05 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiSharad PawarLok Sabha Elections 2024NCP (SP)

