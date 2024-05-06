Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP), BJP to fight it out in Maharashtra's Madha

One of the important factors in this seat is that it has a significant Dhangar population. That's why Pawar was insisting that Jankar, a Dhangar leader, contest for Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A), however, at the last minute, he backed out and went to the MahaYuti (NDA) camp and the RSP chief was given the Parbhani seat from the quota of Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Parbhani is another seat where Dhangars are the deciding factor.